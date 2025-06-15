Chelsea set to attempt cut-price Victor Osimhen transfer in August

Chelsea signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town earlier this month. The former Manchester City marksman will make his debut for the Blues at some point during the FIFA Club World Cup in the next few weeks but in spite of making a quality signing, the Blues are not yet done with business in the number nine position and remain keen on Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

According to Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celikler (h/t Sport Illustrated), Chelsea will attempt Osimhen’s signing in August for a discount on the £63 million price tag Napoli have labelled him with.

While Galatasaray remain keen on him, the striker continues to view the Premier League as a dream destination and is not interested in a permanent switch to the Superlig outfit.

Osimhen is not a part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Napoli and has been keen on a new challenge since last year, so it is very much possible that the Serie A champions slash his asking price as the transfer window draws to a close.

Meanwhile, the source adds Galatasaray could turn to Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson if Osimhen joins the Blues over them this summer.

Osimhen deal a high possibility

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea remains a very likely transfer though from the club’s perspective, it is not difficult to see why they no longer see him as a chief target.

With Liam Delap already acquired, the striker’s role is well-covered and Osimhen’s purchase would only provide Enzo Maresca the luxury of choosing a more experienced and lethal forward.

For the time being, the Blues are expected to focus on signing a few wingers, probably some defenders and also a goalkeeper.

They have yet to get talks underway with defensive targets and while a deal for Mike Maignan also did not work out, Chelsea have engaged in conversations for Jamie Gittens, therefore hinting that some more new faces could join them sooner rather than later.