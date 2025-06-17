Arsenal make contact to sign Al-Nassr star Aymeric Laporte



According to Spanish publication AS, Arsenal are interested in signing one of Manchester City’s former stars.

The Gunners were recently keen on bolstering their central defence with Dean Huijsen, but the Spaniard opted to join Real Madrid from Premier League counterparts Bournemouth.

AS have now provided a surprise update. The source claim that Arsenal are looking into a potential deal for Aymeric Laporte, who left City for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in 2023.

Al-Nassr want to recoup some of the £23 million fee spent to sign the 31-year-old centre-back. His annual £21.3 million contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal are one of the clubs keen on Laporte and have ‘knocked on his door’.

Experience

Huijsen had a fantastic debut campaign in the English top flight with the Cherries, and Arsenal were convinced that he would add more quality and depth in the heart of their defence.

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta provided assurances of regular playing time to the former Juventus man. Arsenal were prepared to make a strong financial offer too.

However, Huijsen considered Madrid as his dream destination and decided to join them once a formal approach was made.

Arsenal saw the Spaniard as a market opportunity and they need to find a different solution. Laporte could be a realistic target, given his vast Premier League experience with Man City (121 appearances).

Laporte is a left-footed central defender which appears to be Arsenal’s priority. The Gunners were in fact interested in signing him two years ago, but City refused to do business with them.

Arteta knows Laporte from his time as City’s assistant manager and could use his former association to lure him from Al-Nassr.

The big question is whether the Spaniard is ready to accept a staggering reduction on his wages to return to the Premier League.

He is almost on £409,000 per week at Al-Nassr, and it would take a 50% pay cut or even more for the Gunners to recruit him.

Laporte could be enticed into doing so. With the World Cup next summer, the Spaniard needs to be playing at the highest level to become a key player for La Roja at the global tournament.