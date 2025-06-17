Chelsea make initial contact to sign Lyon star Malick Fofana

Chelsea have made initial contact over a possible move to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana this summer, according to French transfer expert Hugo Guillemet.

Fofana has been a revelation since moving to France from Jupiler Pro League side Gent in the last winter transfer window. He came off the bench in the 3-1 loss to Le Havre in the Coupe de France and has since been an indispensable figure on the flanks for the team.

His performances last season, where he provided 17 goal contributions to help Les Gones secure Champions League football, have caught the eye of several clubs, including Chelsea, who are now looking to sign him this summer.

According to Guillemet, Chelsea have opened initial talks with Lyon over a possible deal to bring the 20-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Writing on L’Equipe, the French transfer expert adds that the Blues are looking to recruit the best young talents and have decided to ‘take the next step’ by progressing in talks to sign the Belgium international.

While talks have been initiated, Guillemet clarifies that Chelsea have not made any official offers for the youngster, with Lyon placing a £42m valuation to allow him to leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais this summer.

Fofana suits Maresca’s system

Ahead of the Club World Cup opener against LA Galaxy, Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, expressed his need for a new winger in the squad.

Speaking in a press conference, he said, “Jadon [Sancho] is not with us, so for sure, that is a position we need to do something about. We have Noni, Pedro, and Ty (Tyrique George) only as the proper wingers, so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, for sure, we can do something.”

Fofana would undoubtedly be a quality addition to the Blues’ young, vibrant attack. Of all the wingers currently at the club, only Noni Madueke came close to the Belgian’s attacking output last season, recording 16 goal contributions.

With his blistering pace, dribbling, and inventive flair, Fofana fits the mould of a classic winger tailor-made for Maresca’s tactical demands.

However, reports from Germany indicate the Blues already have a pre-agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, making it intriguing to see whether the club will opt to prioritise one over the other—or push to land both.