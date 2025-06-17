Arsenal and Manchester United interested in signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz

Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to rebuild their offensive departments during the summer. The Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig whereas Ruben Amorim has already made his first capture of the off season having acquired Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of June.

Neither English giant is likely to be done anytime soon, however, with Spanish outlet OK Diario (h/t Sport Illustrated) claiming Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. The former Manchester City man is a key player with the La Liga giants, where he has won a Champions League in addition to the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

If indeed both clubs decide to further their interest in the 25-year-old, they will need to be aware that Madrid would look to seek as close to his £34 million valuation on Transfermarkt as they possibly can. Having said that, Arsenal would fancy signing him over Man United considering Mikel Arteta has already worked with Brahim Diaz at Man City.

PL return unlikely for Brahim

Brahim Diaz would be a brilliant fit for Arsenal and Manchester United but the Moroccan international is close to penning a contract extension with Real Madrid. He is far from the first player on the team sheet for them but it looks as if productive conversations regarding his role with Xabi Alonso are set to see him prolong his stay in the Spanish capital.

He is not the only player that the Gunners and the Red Devils have been linked with in recent weeks, so the Premier League duo will certainly have alternative options on their radar. It will be interesting to see who they zero in on, especially considering both their managers have been very keen on revamping their out-wide options in the final third this summer.