Arsenal have agreed terms with Benjamin Sesko



According to German publication SportBild, Arsenal have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig Benjamin Sesko on personal terms ahead of his potential summer transfer.

The Gunners are expected to sign a marquee centre-forward during the summer transfer window, and Sesko has emerged as one of the top targets for the London heavyweights along with Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

SportBild today claim that the Gunners have an agreement with Sesko on personal terms, and are also prepared to make an offer that will not be below the club’s valuation for the striker. The German club are eyeing between £68 million and £85 million.

Top striker

Arsenal have been yearning for a marquee centre-forward in their ranks. They have lacked the presence of a 20-goal striker in their squad since the departure of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Sesko could be the perfect solution, considering he is only 22 years of age and has the attributes to suit the Premier League.

The Slovenian ace has a strong aerial presence in the box with his height and he is also good with his hold-up play. Sesko has also excelled with his high pressing and tremendous work rate. He possesses plenty of pace on the counter-attack and has the ability to score wonder goals from long range with his fantastic shooting power and accuracy.

Sesko would be an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus upfront for the Gunners, and Arsenal will hope to wrap up an agreement as soon as possible. Arsenal have been handed a difficult start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign with Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United in the opening 6 matches, 3 of those on the road.

With such a daunting fixture list, Arsenal need to complete most of their transfer business early. Sesko, who registered 21 goals and 6 assists last campaign, would be a fabulous acquisition, but the club must focus on adding more quality into their attack. A marquee left-sided winger should be signed due to the inconsistency of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.