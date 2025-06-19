Liverpool keen on signing Hugo Ekitike ahead of Man Utd

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘concrete’ interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike ahead of Manchester United, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s disastrous performances last term, the Red Devils are keen on purchasing a new striker this summer. Liam Delap was their primary target, but the player rejected a move to Old Trafford to join Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on reuniting with his former colleague Viktor Gyokeres, but the 27-year-old is prioritising a move to Arsenal. So, Man Utd have been forced to go deep into their wishlist to strengthen the attacking department.

It has been reported that Man Utd are interested in Ekitike and have already held talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join. Moreover, they are ready to include Hojlund in a part-exchange deal to hire him.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Liverpool have identified the Frenchman as a ‘concrete target’ to reinforce the striker position as they have been exploring options to replace Darwin Núñez.

The Merseyside club are open to letting the Uruguayan international leave following his poor performances last term, and Napoli have been showing an interest in hiring him.

Battle

The Italian giants have already opened talks with the player’s representatives over this deal, while Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested.

Romano said:

“Don’t forget how Liverpool are involved in the story for Hugo Ekitike. Because Liverpool are waiting to find a solution for Darwin Nunez. Darwin is expected to leave Liverpool. Napoli are in contact with the player’s camp, so Napoli are on it. “There is also interest from more European clubs, but also from Saudi. Darwin was a top target in Saudi in January, and Darwin remains a target for this summer transfer window for Saudi clubs. And so let’s also follow the Darwin Nunez situation, because, with Darwin leaving, Ekitike is a concrete target for Liverpool.”

Ekitike has been attracting a lot of attention from big Premier League clubs, having enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions.

He has been an integral part of Frankfurt’s starting eleven in recent times, so they don’t want to let him leave for cheap and have slapped a whopping £84m price tag on his head.

The 22-year-old is a technically gifted player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.