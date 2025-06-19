Arsenal ‘leading the race’ to sign Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has been a hot topic in the recent past with Arsenal and Manchester United among those linked with bringing him to the Premier League. The Sporting Lisbon marksman had an incredible season in 2024/25 as he scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions. The 27-year-old’s £68 million price tag has made his an affordable option as well.

Portuguese outlet A Bola (h/t Sport Illustrated) has reported that Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign Gyokeres. Though the likes of Al Ahli, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United have been in the picture for the Swedish international, it looks as if Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta will eventually secure a transfer for one of their prime targets.

Berta has been a fan of Gyokeres and is one of the reasons behind the Gunners preferring him over Benjamin Sesko. And while Manchester United were arguably the biggest threat to scuppering their English rivals’ plans, no European football for next season coupled with financial worries is expected to see them miss out on a player Ruben Amorim has worked with recently.

Gyokeres a terrific signing

Arsenal would be significantly bolstered by Viktor Gyokeres’ signing. After making the Champions League semi-final for the first time in over a decade and finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight year, they would feel that a striker who has boasted the type of numbers the Sporting Lisbon star has will be the bridge between winning titles and falling agonisingly short.

With that said, it will be interesting to see which left winger the Gunners prioritise on should they sign Gyokeres as they are now likely to focus on signing a well-rounded profile. Alongside the Swede, Bukayo Saka is also a consistent source of goals and assists but with much quality lacking down the other side, somebody like Rodrygo Goes could be a superb option.