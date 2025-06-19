Fernandez returns and Delap makes maiden start | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Flamengo

Chelsea started the FIFA Club World Cup on a winning note, courtesy of a 2-0 success over Los Angeles FC with goals coming from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez in either half. The Blues are back in action for the second time in the competition’s group stage and face Brazilian giants Flamengo in arguably their toughest match in the opening round.

Enzo Maresca might ring in a couple of changes at the Lincoln Financial Field to keep his team fresh for the latter rounds of the competition. Here is a look at Chelsea’s possible starting eleven for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez made four saves to thwart LAFC in the first match of the Club World Cup and will likely keep his place in between the sticks for the team’s second outing.

Defenders – Reece James played one half before being taken off at half-time and may be included in the starting eleven once more. Marc Cucurella could feature at left back too. The centre-back pairing might also remain unchanged with Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo the favourites to get the nod.

Two changes further forward

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo may keep his place in the starting eleven but Romeo Lavia could drop out from last game’s double pivot. Enzo Fernandez, who scored off the bench, might be slotted into the team ahead of the Belgian. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, may continue as the team’s attacking midfielder.

Forwards – Pedro Neto was on target last time out and has been in generally good form, so he could retain his place in the team. Noni Madueke, however, might drop out and Nicolas Jackson might be employed down the left wing. The former Villarreal star is familiar with the role and depending on his form, it might very possibly be where he continues to play next season.

Up front, £30 million signing Liam Delap could be handed his first Chelsea start after making his debut off the bench in the previous fixture.

Here is a look at the potential Chelsea eleven on paper.