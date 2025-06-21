Arsenal could sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins

Arsenal could reportedly sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, as per journalist Duncan Castles.

The Gunners want a new No.9 and have been working to hire Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres simultaneously. However, neither will come cheap.

The Gunners hold a long-term interest in Watkins as they attempted to hire him in the winter window and even submitted a formal proposal. However, the Villans didn’t allow him to leave in mid-season.

The situation is different for Aston Villa as they are reportedly at risk of breaching the PSR rule, having missed out on the Champions League money. So, they need to sell players to balance the books.

Now, on the Transfers Podcast, Castles says that if Arsenal couldn’t finalise a deal for Sesko or Gyokeres, they could go for Watkins. The 29-year-old is an Arsenal fan and would be open to moving to the Emirates Stadium should they make a move.

Castle said:

“Mikel Arteta has prioritized the center forward for the summer. New sporting director Andrea Berta has been working simultaneously on deals for Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. They’re not going to take both players. They’re going to take one of those players or potentially another striker. “I would not rule Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa out of this discussion, depending on how negotiations go for Sesko and Gyokeres and how Gyokeres’ fight with Sporting turns out. Obviously, Arsenal tried to get Watkins or explored the possibility of getting Watkins in January. Couldn’t agree a fee with Aston Villa. “Watkins, who is an Arsenal fan, I’m told, would be open to that move, if Arsenal decided to go for him again, and if Aston Villa were to be satisfied with a fee.”

Watkins to Arsenal

The forward is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Aston Villa are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him.

Watkins has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Villans since joining from Brentford back in 2020. The Englishman enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign, scoring 27 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions.

Watkins couldn’t manage to replicate the same numbers last term, still he showcased his productivity, making 31 goal contributions in 54 appearances in all competitions.

The Villa man is an experienced Premier League proven striker and would be an upgrade to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal should they hire him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who the North London club eventually opt to sign Watkins in this transfer window to strengthen the centre-forward position.