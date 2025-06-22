Anthony Gordon prefers a move to Liverpool over Arsenal

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool over Arsenal, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After moving to St James’ Park from Everton, the 24-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Eddie Howe’s starting eleven. He enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 campaign, making 22 goal contributions in all competitions.

Following that, he was selected to play for the England national team in the European Championship last summer. The Three Lions reached the final before losing to Spain.

He couldn’t manage to replicate the same attacking output last term, still the forward guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five in the Premier League.

It has become a common trend that players involved in summer tournaments struggle in the following season as they don’t get adequate rest and a proper pre-season. The same happened with Nico Williams, who was outstanding at the European Championship but saw a dip in form afterward.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Arsenal want to upgrade the left side of the attack and have identified Gordon as a serious option. However, the player’s preference is to move to Liverpool, who have also been linked with a move for him since last summer.

Gordon to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Newcastle are under no pressure to sell the England international, so Gordon is unlikely to leave this summer. But he will probably play for the Anfield club one day.

Liverpool currently have Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as the options to deploy on the left flank. Federico Chiesa can also be deployed in this position, but struggled to find regular game time last term after joining from Juventus last summer, and he has been linked with a move back to Italy.

New record signing Florian Wirtz can provide cover on the left flank if needed, even though he is a CAM by trait. So, Liverpool don’t actually need a new left-sided forward at the moment unless Diaz or Gakpo eventually leaves, with the duo tentatively linked with a move away from the club.

Nevertheless, Gordon, valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt, is a Premier League proven player and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they manage to secure his service by defeating Arsenal in this race.