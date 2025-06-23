Chelsea in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani

A number of quality strikers could come to the Premier League this summer with several English top flight clubs looking to make additions in the role during the transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester United are amongst the busiest in that regard, with the sides expected to rival for Randal Kolo Muani, French source L’Equipe has reported.

Kolo Muani joined Paris Saint-Germain in a lucrative transfer last year and in spite of being a part of their Champions League winning side on paper, he has been on loan at Juventus since winter.

The 26-year-old has been excellent with the Bianconeri but the Italians might not be able to afford a £70 million swoop for him, thereby bringing PL sides into the picture.

PSG are prepared to take a loss on the former Eintracht Frankfurt star but are unlikely to negotiate below the £70 million mark.

Kolo Muani has been linked with a switch to England since his Bundesliga days and with a move to Juve not looking probable due to his price, Chelsea or United could look to sign him as they look to rebuild their offensive departments.

Kolo Muani unlikely to join Chelsea or Man United

While Randal Kolo Muani has done well at Juventus and was a formidable attacker during his Eintracht Frankfurt days, it is difficult to see Chelsea or Manchester United spending £70 million for him this summer.

The Premier League duo will see far better value for money in other players they have been monitoring over the recent past.

United have already sealed a deal for Matheus Cunha and are working to sign Bryan Mbeumo, so they may need to sell some players before being able to afford newer signings.

Yet, for a player who has failed to perform in the relatively easy Ligue 1, the Red Devils will definitely think twice before matching Paris Saint-Germain’s demands.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have already signed Liam Delap, and could look to sign another attacker with Victor Osimhen among those linked with them.

The Napoli hitman had exponentially better numbers than Kolo Muani and would be a cheaper purchase as well, therefore putting the Blues out of the picture for the Frenchman too.