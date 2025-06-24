Man Utd hold talks with Christopher Nkunku’s entourage



According to French publication L’Equipe, Manchester United have established contact with the entourage of Chelsea playmaker Christopher Nkunku over a possible summer transfer.

The Red Devils have been active during the early part of the transfer window. They have already purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and seem confident to land Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

L’Equipe claim that Man United are also keen on signing Nkunku. The Red Devils have made contact with the player’s camp, but are yet to proceed with a formal approach to sign the France international from Chelsea.

Possible swap deal

Nkunku signed for the Blues from German giants RB Leipzig for £52 million two years ago. The Frenchman was one of the most sought-after playmakers during his time in the Bundesliga, but he has failed to meet expectations.

The 27-year-old’s debut season with Chelsea was plagued by injuries. His second campaign has not gone better either. He played less than 1,000 minutes in the recent Premier League season and has barely featured at the Club World Cup too.

Chelsea obviously don’t want to risk an injury before his anticipated summer departure. United have held initial talks with Nkunku’s entourage, and they could entertain the prospect of a player exchange with the Blues this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are also interested in Alejandro Garnacho. The clubs could negotiate separate deals for Garnacho and Nkunku. In that way, the clubs can take advantage and secure a profit in their financial books.

Nkunku, who has been dubbed as a ‘world-class‘ forward by Bundesliga’s website, could be tempted to move to Old Trafford to redeem himself. He could get the opportunity to lead the line ahead of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The former Leipzig man can also play on either wing or in the number 10 position. His versatility could be a reason behind United’s interest. Garnacho could likewise fancy joining Chelsea as he prefers to continue his career in the Premier League.

United could be open to negotiating separate deals with Chelsea, but are bound to demand a higher package for Garnacho, considering he is only 20 years of age and has the potential to develop into an elite winger in the coming years.