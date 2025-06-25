Arsenal set to sign Chelsea ace Kepa Arrizabalaga this week



According to The Athletic, Arsenal are poised to complete their second summer signing from Chelsea this week.

The Gunners have already secured an agreement to land Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. An official statement is expected at the start of next month.

The Athletic claim that Kepa Arrizabalaga will be the Gunners’ next significant arrival. The Spaniard will be at London Colney this week to finalise his transfer.

The Chelsea star can be signed on the cheap due to a £5 million release clause in his contract.

Almost done

The Gunners were keen on signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia for the back-up goalkeeper role last summer. Personal terms were agreed with the Spaniard, but they could not finalise a suitable deal with his club.

Arsenal were fancied to return for him earlier this year, but the 24-year-old has now joined Barcelona. The Catalan giants managed to convince him with the guarantee of a regular starting spot under manager Hansi Flick.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now expected to land Arrizabalaga for the deputy role behind David Raya. The Spaniard is coming off a brilliant loan campaign with Bournemouth where he made 97 saves in the Premier League alone.

The former Athletic Bilbao star saved 71% of shots on target and kept 8 clean sheets in the top-flight. Arrizabalaga also excelled with his distribution from the back and became a fan favourite during his short stint at the South Coast outfit.

Arrizabalaga could easily become the first-choice at another Premier League or European club, but has given his preference to Arsenal. The opportunity to prolong his career in London could be a prime reason behind his choice.

At £5m, the 30-year-old would represent a bargain acquisition for the Gunners. His wages are also on the lower side following his decision to accept a pay cut before his contract renewal at London rivals Chelsea last summer.

He is presently on a weekly salary package of £75,000, and Arsenal have probably proposed to match his wages on a long-term contract. Arrizabalaga is set to become Arsenal’s second summer signing after Zubimendi.