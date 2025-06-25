Arsenal make contact to seal surprise deal to sign Sancho

Arsenal have reportedly made contact over a surprise deal to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, as per Caught Offside.

Having displayed impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund, the 25-year-old moved to Old Trafford for a big fee back in 2021. However, he struggled to find his feet at the Red Devils before falling out with former manager Erik ten Hag.

He spent the second part of the 2023/24 season out on loan at Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea signed him on a loan deal with an obligation to purchase at the beginning of last term.

However, the Englishman’s performance at Stamford Bridge was underwhelming, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Still, the West London club were ready to purchase him permanently, but couldn’t manage to agree on personal terms with the Man Utd forward. So, they have decided to send him back by paying a small penalty.

Now, Sancho is on the market once again as Ruben Amorim’s side are open to letting him leave despite changing the manager. Caught Offside claim that Arsenal are interested in the forward and have made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

Sancho to Arsenal

However, they haven’t stepped up efforts to seal the deal yet, while Napoli, Fenerbahce, and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the forward.

The Turkish side have already submitted a formal proposal to Sancho, while the reigning Italian champions and the German giants have also made an offer to the player.

Sancho is comfortable playing on either flank, and considering Arsenal have been exploring the possibility of signing a new left-sided forward, he could be an option to add depth in the frontline if they hire him.

Although the 25-year-old previously showcased his qualities for Dortmund, he has failed to prove his worth in the Premier League in recent years. Moreover, there are question marks whether he possesses the necessary mentality to flourish at the highest level.

Therefore, it would be a huge surprise if the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service. Arsenal would be better off going for other options to strengthen the wide areas.