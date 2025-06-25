Man Utd could sign Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United could reportedly sign Arsenal target and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are planning to revamp the frontline, having struggled with goal-scoring problems last campaign. Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho are all on the chopping block, while Ruben Amorim is said to be open to letting Rasmus Hojlund leave following his poor performances last term.

Matheus Cunha has already been purchased from Wolverhampton Wanderers to reinforce the left CAM role for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Moreover, Man Utd have been working to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo for the right No.10 position.

United also want a new striker and initially tried to sign Liam Delap, but the player has chosen Chelsea. Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting was also reportedly on their radar, but the player is keen on joining Arsenal.

Now, on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that the North London club have been working simultaneously to sign Sesko and Gyokeres, and talks over both deals have advanced.

However, they will eventually sign one, and if they opt to go for Gyokeres, Man Utd could attempt to sign Sesko as they hold a long-term interest in the Slovenian.

Sesko to Man Utd

Sesko still has four years left in his current contract, having signed a fresh term last summer. So, Leipzig are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and want at least £68m.

After joining the German side a couple of years ago, the 22-year-old has established himself as the talismanic figure. Leipzig endured a disappointing campaign last term, failing to qualify for European football.

Still, the forward showcased his goal-scoring prowess, netting 21 times and registering six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Sesko, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is quick, good in the air, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is also efficient in finishing off his chances. Therefore, he possesses the necessary attributes to become a top-class striker in the future.

So, the Leipzig star would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.