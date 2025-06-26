Arsenal considering new terms for Viktor Gyokeres



Arsenal are poised to strengthen their forward department ahead of next season.

A marquee striker is the top priority for manager Mikel Arteta, and the club have identified their top two targets.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are the leading names on their radar. A Bola now claim that Arsenal are ready to ‘charge back’ for Gyokeres, who is determined to leave Sporting.

The 27-year-old has already informed his club that he won’t be returning for pre-season training. Arsenal have so far made an informal bid of £47 million for the striker, but Sporting want at least £68 million.

The Gunners are now planning a ‘new attack’ on Gyokeres and are considering terms for the renewed offer. The north London giants are ‘getting closer’ to the Swede as they are distancing themselves from Sesko.

Striker pursuit

Arsenal are yet to make an official signing this summer, but they have already secured an agreement to land Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is likewise expected to join the club.

However, an elite centre-forward should be the main priority for the Gunners, considering their limited firepower in the final 3rd last season. Arsenal struggled in the 2nd half of the previous campaign after a hamstring injury to Bukayo Saka.

There has been an overreliance on Saka to create and score goals from the right wing. Arsenal need to lessen his workload with a top-class striker. Gyokeres has opened the door for a transfer, but the asking price remains a stumbling block.

The Gunners are reluctant to meet the £68 million price tag set by Sporting. They have so far offered £47 million and could make an improved bid, as per A Bola. Gyokeres had a fabulous 2024/25 campaign with 54 goals and 13 assists at club level.

Despite this, there are some reservations within the Arsenal hierarchy, considering the Primeira Liga is not considered as a top-five European league. The Athletic reveal in their study that most Portuguese top-flight clubs are of Championship standard.

Gyokeres scored 35 goals without penalties for Sporting last season. Many of those were in counter-attacking situations. He may not get the same space and time at the Gunners, who often come up against low-block defences in the Premier League.

The Swede is not the best in the air and relies on his movement in and around the box. There are some question marks over his ability to succeed in the English top tier and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal make an improved offer for him.