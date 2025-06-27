Man Utd battling with Tottenham & Liverpool for Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly in a fierce battle with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the 22-year-old, as after being impressed by his performances in the 2023/24 campaign, they registered a firm interest in signing him.

After agreeing on personal terms with the Englishman, United tabled two official bids worth up to £50m to seal the deal. But the Toffees wanted more, and the move eventually didn’t come to fruition. In the end, United purchased Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro last summer.

Man Utd have been prioritising strengthening the frontline this summer and have been working on a deal to buy Bryan Mbeumo, having already signed Matheus Cunha. Moreover, they want a new centre-forward.

However, with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof leaving for free, Man Utd are planning to sign a new centre-back this summer. Caught Offside state that although they couldn’t manage to secure Branthwaite’s service last summer, they remain keen on him.

The defender’s existing deal will expire in 2027, so Everton have opened talks with him to tie him down to a fresh term. However, if they are forced to cash-in, they want around £70m.

Battle

The report say that apart from Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Liverpool have also expressed their interest in him, having been attracted by his recent performances.

The Reds need a new centre-back as Jarell Quansah is edging closer to Bayer Leverkusen. Moreover, Ibrahima Konate is set to enter the final year of his current contract, and Real Madrid are keen on signing him.

Marc Guehi is reportedly on their radar to bolster the defence this summer, but if Konate also leaves, signing two defenders would be the right decision. However, Everton and Liverpool don’t trade players due to their fierce rivalry, so there are question marks about whether the Reds will eventually make a move for Branthwaite.

On the other hand, Tottenham struggled with a leaky defence last term, and Branthwaite might be an excellent acquisition to address this problem.

The Everton star is a Premier League proven player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd, Tottenham, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually purchase him.