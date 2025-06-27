Arsenal preparing to return with improved Gyokeres bid



According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Arsenal are prepared to make an improved transfer offer for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their centre-forward department ahead of next season, and Gyokeres has been identified as one of their prime targets alongside RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

A Bola claim that Arsenal have already made a fixed bid of £47 million for Gyokeres, and they are ‘preparing to return’ with a renewed proposal of around £51 million for the 27-year-old ace.

However, Sporting Lisbon continue to remain firm on their £68 million valuation for the Sweden international.

Striker saga

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their strike force ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Both Sesko and Gyokeres have been heavily linked, but the Gunners are prioritising Sesko, and have reservations over a move for Gyokeres, according to Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan.

Sesko netted only 21 goals for Leipzig across all competitions last campaign compared to Gyokeres’ sensational tally of 54 for Sporting. However, the Bundesliga is a much superior league to the Primeira Liga.

Sesko possesses a stronger aerial presence and would suit the Premier League. As per The Athletic, the majority of the teams in the Portuguese top-flight are of Championship standard with the relegated teams at League One level.

Negotiations are ongoing with Leipzig over Sesko, but Arsenal could be keeping their options open. Gyokeres has already given the green light to join the Gunners, but he could be the fallback option if they can’t secure an agreement for the Slovenian.

Sporting director Andrea Berta has already secured deals for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard out of the blue. Talks are presently ongoing to purchase Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Berta likes to work on multiple targets simultaneously, and Arsenal should secure their new striker sooner rather than later, considering manager Mikel Arteta wants the signing made before the club travel for their pre-season of Asia on July 19.

Hopefully, the striker saga will end soon. Arsenal can’t afford to delay their pursuit, given they have a tough start to the league season with Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle to face in the first six games. The new striker needs to adapt to the playing style in time for the new campaign.