Liverpool pondering over the signing of Olympique Lyon winger Malick Fofana

Liverpool have already made three signings this summer with Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez joining the club over the last few weeks.

The Reds have been relentless with their activity after a couple of dormant windows and are now expected to switch their focus towards rebuilding an offensive department that has been heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah.

Salah is set to stay at Anfield after penning a contract extension at the backend of 2024/25 but the board needs to start thinking about the longer term, so a few younger additions remain on the cards to complement Wirtz’s purchase.

Sky Sports Switzerland has reported that the next player Liverpool are interested in signing is Olympique Lyon star Malick Fofana.

The 20-year-old is one of the brightest talents in French football right now and impressed last season 11 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Fofana has a valuation of roughly £25 million on Transfermarkt and has been hailed over the recent past for his ability to create scoring chances from the wide areas and his late runs into the box to unsettle the opposition defences.

Fofana could join Liverpool for cheap

Malick Fofana could join Liverpool for a nominal transfer fee this summer given that Olympique Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial problems.

They must offload as many players as they possibly can to alleviate pressure off their shoulders and owing to the prospect of playing in the second division next season, their best names could very possibly be on the way out.

Fofana has been hailed as a generational talent who can play on either wing, so he would be a handy signing especially if Luis Diaz is sold.

Liverpool are unlikely to encounter any problems over personal terms with the player and could secure their fourth transfer of the summer sooner rather than later, and then might switch their focus towards signing a striker.

Darwin Nunez’s potential departure is gaining traction and once the Uruguayan leaves, the Reds will have a better idea of how much they can afford to spend on a new number nine.