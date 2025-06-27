Viktor Gyokeres ready to join Man Utd after Arsenal snub

Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly ready to join Manchester United after Arsenal snub, as per the Mirror.

The Swedish international’s potential move is the biggest saga of this transfer window. Following impressive performances at Jose Alvalade Stadium in the last two seasons, the forward has attracted a lot of attention.

Man Utd and Arsenal are reportedly the most active clubs in this race, with the Gunners already working on a deal to sign him. The player informed the Red Devils that his preference is to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The North London club have been fighting for big silverware in recent years and can offer him Champions League football, which United can’t. So, that likely influenced his decision.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side also have Benjamin Sesko on their wishlist, and recent developments suggest that they are set to push forward with a deal to sign him, snubbing the Scandinavian.

Now, the Mirror report that Gyokeres has taken a U-turn after knowing Arsenal’s stance and is prioritising a move to Old Trafford to reunite with his former boss Ruben Amorim, under whom he has flourished in his career.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

The player is desperate to leave Sporting and has threatened his club that he won’t return to pre-season if he doesn’t get a move. However, the Lions are adamant that they won’t let him leave for cheap and want a financial package worth around £86m.

The player also had offers from Saudi Arabia, but he is keen on proving his worth at the highest level, and not many top clubs are showing an interest in him despite his recent impressive performances. So, Man Utd are his only other realistic option if the North London club don’t buy him.

The Red Devils want a new striker following Rasmus Hojlund’s disastrous performances last term, scoring only four goals in the Premier League.

Gyokeres is an experienced striker and has showcased his goal-scoring prowess with Sporting in recent years. So, he would definitely be an upgrade to the Dane should United sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see where the 27-year-old eventually goes should he leave Jose Alvalade Stadium before the start of next season.