Arsenal make move to trump Tottenham in race to sign Eze

Arsenal have reportedly made the first move to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, as per GiveMeSport.

The Gunners came out of the blocks slowly in this transfer window, but have been very active in recent days. Mikel Arteta would be hoping to have the majority of his new signings in the pre-season to prepare well before a make-or-break campaign next season.

They are close to finalising deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi, while Christian Norgaard is also expected to join to add depth to the midfield department. Furthermore, Arsenal have started negotiating with Valencia to buy Cristhian Mosquera to support William Saliba.

However, the attack is an area that they desperately need to reinforce to close the gap with Liverpool. They reportedly want a new striker with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres the primary targets, while purchasing a new left-sided forward is also on Arteta’s agenda.

GiveMeSport report that Arsenal are interested in Rodrygo of Real Madrid, but due to the player’s involvement in the Club World Cup, the Gunners haven’t been able to progress in a deal to sign him.

So, Arsenal now want Eze, but the player is also wanted by arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur, and their new manager, Thomas Frank, has given the green light to seal the deal.

Eze to Arsenal

However, Arsenal have made the first move to get the deal done ahead of Spurs, and the player is tempted by the prospect of playing at the Emirates Stadium. The player has a £68m release clause in his current contract and has a contract until 2027 at Selhurst Park.

The Englishman is comfortable playing on the left flank and in the No.10 role. Eze is a technically gifted Premier League proven player. He is set to turn 27 on Sunday, so he is currently at the prime stage of his career.

Eze would be a risk-free signing for Arsenal and would definitely be an upgrade to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him to the Emirates Stadium by beating the Lilywhites in this race.