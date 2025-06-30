Arsenal seriously involved in race for Hugo Ekitike



According to German outlet Bild, Arsenal are ‘seriously’ involved in the race to sign one of Bundesliga’s leading strikers this summer.

The Gunners have been touted to bolster their centre-forward department. They have been linked with two names in particular since the transfer window reopened.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres have been named as the main targets, but Bild mention that Arsenal are interested in another striker.

The London heavyweights are ‘seriously’ involved in the pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker alongside Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

Agent-driven

The Gunners are yearning for a marquee centre-forward, who can boost their prospects of winning the Premier League title during the 2025/26 campaign.

Sesko and Gyokeres have been linked with the London giants on a daily basis, and it has been reported that the former is the priority target.

Amidst this, Bild claim that Arsenal have a new name on their shortlist in Ekitike. The Frenchman had a productive 2024/25 season for Eintracht, registering 22 goals alongside 12 assists.

Aside from his goal contributions, the former Paris Saint-Germain man also impressed with his dribbling skills and anchor play in the final third. He has the attributes to become an elite striker.

Despite this, the speculation could be agent-driven rather than the Gunners making an effort to purchase the 23-year-old.

The Gunners have been on the trail of Sesko since last summer’s transfer window, but they are still reluctant to pay the reported £68 million to £85 million required to prise him away from Leipzig.

Gyokeres appears the fallback option for the Gunners if Sesko does not join. Unless the club can’t sign either, they may not contemplate an approach for an alternative marksman this summer.

Even in that case, a move for Ekitike seems unlikely on the cards, considering Frankfurt’s hefty price tag. The Bundesliga giants have no plans of selling him for less than £85 million as things stand.

Arsenal are reluctant to pay over the odds for a marquee striker, given they may need to spend big to bring in an elite winger. Gyokeres seems the more viable target with a price tag of £68 million.