Chelsea offered the chance to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez seems to have played his last match for the club.

The Argentine was visibly tearful in their final home match of the 2024/25 Premier League season and what was possibly his final appearance for the side ended prematurely after he saw a straight red card in the final game of the campaign at Old Trafford versus Manchester United.

It is seeming like he could stay in the Premier League as Mirror has reported that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Martinez.

Manchester United have also been keen on the 32-year-old and remain the player’s preferred destination but before they get rid of Altay Bayindir or Andre Onana, the Red Devils could have their hands tied.

Villa will look for £45 million to let go of their primary goalkeeper, the source has added, and Chelsea are thought to be particularly keen on him as they look to move on from Robert Sanchez.

Djordje Petrovic and Filip Jorgensen have also not won Enzo Maresca’s trust, so the most logical solution is for the Blues to scour the transfer market for a new number one.

Chelsea might win the race for Martinez

Though Emiliano Martinez is currently inclined towards joining Manchester United, it might be a while until they are able to afford him and therefore, the goalkeeper might have to wait until the final days of the transfer window.

Given that he is seeking a new challenge, it is doubtful whether he will remain patient till the time the Red Devils sell one of their own keepers.

Chelsea will be able to afford Emiliano Martinez’s transfer fee and would also guarantee him a salary hike from what he earns at Aston Villa, regular game time and Champions League football next season.

His leadership, ability to play from the back, reflexes and commanding presence in between the sticks would all be valuable characteristics as well for them.

For now, the Blues are busy at the Club World Cup having advanced to the quarter-final of the competition at Benfica’s expense on Saturday but could switch their focus back to rebuilding their defence once they are less busy on the pitch.