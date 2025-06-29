Chelsea and Manchester United battling to sign OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers this summer as they look to replace Robert Sanchez and Andre Onana, respectively.

The Premier League giants have another name on their wish-lists in OGC Nice star Marcin Bulka, Caught Offside has reported, with the Polish international considered a ‘serious option’ by both clubs.

Bulka has been impressive for Nice in the last few Ligue 1 seasons but as he enters the final year of his contract with the French outfit, a move to the Premier League has been mooted as he seeks greener pastures.

Nice are open to letting him leave for close to £21 million, a transfer fee that Chelsea as well as Man United would think is reasonable for the 25-year-old.

Bulka a great fit for Chelsea

If Chelsea show a concrete interest in signing Marcin Bulka, he could be in favour of joining them considering he was a part of their youth system some years ago.

For the Blues as well, he would qualify as a homegrown player as far as the Premier League rules are concerned, thus making him a more attractive option that the likes of Emiliano Martinez and Mike Maignan.

Manchester United’s poor financial position and lack of Champions League football could keep them behind Chelsea in the race for Bulka as the goalkeeper, who earned a Europa League spot with Nice, will want to play in the continental competitions next season. That being said, tactically also he would be a better fit for the Blues.

Over the last couple of seasons, Bulka’s abilities on the ball have been lauded. He is very composed at playing short passes at the back and distributes possession higher up the pitch as well with good accuracy.

The 25-year-old’s reflexes are also very good and his handling ensures that unlike Robert Sanchez, he is able to stop crosses and shots without allowing opponents follow throughs.