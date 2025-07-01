Arsenal want to sign Eze alongside striker and left winger



According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are keen on signing Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have already secured deals for three players this summer. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has officially joined from Chelsea while midfield duo Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard are due to arrive soon.

The focus could now turn to bolstering the attack, and Ornstein reports that Eze has emerged as a top option for the London giants . The Gunners have yet to contact the Eagles, but Eze is viewed as a serious target.

Arsenal’s interest in Eze is separate from their pursuit of a striker and left winger. They would look to pay below his release clause.

Premier League proven

The Gunners struggled with injuries to key players last campaign. They were without Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz at different spells, which contributed to their limited attacking output in several games.

The onus should be on adding more quality and depth into the squad. Eze would be a fabulous addition to the Gunners ranks. He is an attacking midfielder by trade, but can also operate from out wide or in the number eight role.

The Englishman amassed 25 goal contributions for Palace last campaign and scored a memorable FA Cup winner against Manchester City. Arsenal may see him as a potential option for the number 10 and left wing roles in particular.

Eze is most comfortable as an attacking midfielder, but has the tendency to drift towards the left. He has the traits of a winger with his dribbling skills and direct running. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal go forward with an approach.

The attacker has a £68 million release clause in his contract. The clause can be paid in three instalments of £20 million with a further £8 million to be settled in add-ons. The Gunners may look to negotiate on the price for the 27-year-old.

With plans to recruit a left winger and striker alongside Eze, Arsenal may seek to lower the final fee for the playmaker. Convincing Eze should not be a concern. He was released as a 13-year-old by the Gunners and could be keen on a reunion.