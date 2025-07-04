Arsenal ready to make improved Viktor Gyokeres bid



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal are ready to make a renewed approach to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are determined to bolster their centre-forward department ahead of next season. They have been linked with Gyokeres at regular intervals, and A Bola have provided another update on the player’s situation.

Gyokeres is presently away on holiday, but Sporting are convinced that he will report for pre-season training on July 7. Arsenal have so far made an informal bid of £47.5 million plus £8.6m in add-ons which has been snubbed.

The Gunners are ready to ‘raise the bar’ with a fixed package of £52 million, but Sporting want £69 million for the striker.

Elsewhere, Gyokeres’ agent has a sales mandate and will be owed 10 percent of any rejected bid of £52 million plus (fixed).

If he were to trigger that clause, Sporting could demand Gyokeres’ £86 million release clause this summer.

Striker pursuit

The Gunners are eager to bolster their striking options for the 2025/26 season. Kai Havertz was the club’s top scorer in the Premier League last term with nine goals despite missing three months with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal need a marquee striker, who can at least score 25 goals. This would boost their prospects of winning silverware. Gyokeres would be a good addition to the squad on the back of his progress in Portuguese football over the past two years.

He netted a staggering 43 goals alongside 15 assists in the 2023/24 season and improved further last campaign with 54 goals and 13 assists. He will face a sterner challenge in the Premier League, but would be an upgrade upfront for the Gunners.

Gyokeres has already given the green light for a move to the Emirates Stadium. He has snubbed a reunion with former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United and aims to join the Gunners to play Champions League football.

Arsenal now need to step up negotiations with the Portuguese champions to find a suitable agreement. They may need to come closer to the £69 million asking price with add-ons to persuade the Lisbon giants to part ways with the £39,000 per week ace.