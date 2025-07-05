Arsenal tipped to make Gyokeres bid in the next few hours



According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Arsenal could make a formal bid to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in the next few hours.

The Gunners have been heavily tipped to sign a marquee striker, and BBC Sport recently claimed that the club are leaning towards signing Gyokeres ahead of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

A Bola now report that Arsenal have made one informal bid of £47.5 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons for Gyokeres, which has been rejected. Sporting are awaiting an official offer, and Arsenal may make one in the ‘next few hours’.

Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘willing’ to pay £52 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons, but the Portuguese champions are clear that Gyokeres won’t be leaving for less than £69 million this summer.

Sporting are anticipating Gyokeres to report for pre-season training on Monday.

Striker hunt

The Gunners have been linked with both Sesko and Gyokeres in the last few weeks, but the club could pursue a deal for the latter. Sporting director Andrea Berta is a big admirer of the Swede and believes he could be an instant success.

Gyokeres registered a stunning tally of 54 goals and 13 assists from just 52 appearances last season. The 27-year-old has made immense progress in his last two years at Sporting and will want to prove his credentials in the Premier League.

He was previously in the ranks of Brighton & Hove Albion, but did not make a single appearance. Arsenal are now focused on signing him, but a deal could depend on whether the Gunners are willing to meet the demands of the Portuguese champions.

Gyokeres has three more years remaining on his current contract and Sporting have no plans to sell for less than £69 million. Arsenal may need to match that valuation with add-ons. The Swede would be a good upgrade upfront for the Gunners.

He will face a stiffer challenge with the higher intensity and physicality of the Premier League. Gyokeres is largely dependent on his right foot and not the best in the air. Despite this, a 25-goal season from him would put the club in a good position to win silverware.