Chelsea looking to hijack Tottenham’s attempt to sign Mohammed Kudus

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus is the subject of interest from several of the Premier League’s bigger sides with Tottenham Hotspur already in talks for him.

The Lilywhites are thought to have made the 24-year-old their priority for the summer after Thomas Frank’s appointment, however, a familiar foe could look to scupper their deal.

Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea are looking to hijack Spurs’ transfer for Kudus and have already had a £50 million offer rejected by West Ham.

The Hammers are asking for £65 million for the forward, which is viewed as a favourable price by his suitors considering that his release clause amounts to £84 million.

Chelsea switch doubtful for Kudus

Though Chelsea have made an attempt to sign Mohammed Kudus with a £50 million bid, it remains to be seen if the Blues are prepared to match West Ham’s £65 million price tag.

They have already signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, who has become their third offensive acquisition of the summer, and therefore, the Ghanaian star’s fee could be a bit too steep.

On the contrary, Chelsea will now look to offload some of their underperforming players for good with the likes of Joao Felix and Noni Madueke not likely to be a part of Enzo Maresca’s long-term plans.

There have been doubts surrounding Christopher Nkunku’s and Nicolas Jackson’s continuities at the club too, so their situations will also be worth keeping tabs on.

Meanwhile, Tottenham may still be frontrunners for Kudus considering they might be more willing than Chelsea to match West Ham’s price and also provide the forward with a key role in the team.

The forward’s future could be resolved sooner rather than later and it will be interesting to see whether he lands up in the blue corner of London or joins the Lilywhites as expected.