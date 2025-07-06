Crystal Palace open to swap deal with Arsenal for Eberechi Eze

Arsenal could sign Eberechi Eze in a surprise swap deal with Crystal Palace open to taking one of the Gunners in part exchange, according to reports from Give Me Sport.

Mikel Arteta is wanting to bring in a winger and an attacking midfielder this summer as he looks to strengthen his frontline. Eze has now emerged as a prime target for the Gunners boss.

The Englishman’s versatility would allow Arteta to answer both his positional concerns with just one signing, not least of a player who was exceptional in 2024/25 with 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Eze has already spoken with Arsenal and expressed his desire to join the club ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, another one of his suitors this summer.

The 27-year-old has a £68 million release clause and while Palace have been thought to be open to discussing more favourable payment terms, the Eagles are now open to taki, Give Me Sport has reported.

Arsenal could offer some players in a swap deal

It remains to be seen which Arsenal player Crystal Palace would like to sign as part of the swap deal for Eberechi Eze, if indeed that emerges as a realistic option.

They would ideally like to sign a like-for-like replacement for their key man but that would not be exactly possible, although they might ask for one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard as bargaining chips.

Takehiro Tomiyasu would have also been a player worth discussing had his contract at the Emirates Stadium not been terminated, while Jakub Kiwior, another first-team outcast Mikel Arteta is open to letting go of may be a good choice, in case defenders appeal to Palace.

That said, a switch for Eze will continue to be in the works and more details will surely emerge soon.

For the time being, Arsenal are likely to channel their entire focus towards signing a striker with Viktor Gyokeres now the favourite to join the club.

It will be interesting to see how much they are willing to pay for Eze, on the other hand, and what position Crystal Palace will be looking to bolster in the event of a swap deal.