Rodrygo considers move to Arsenal an ‘absolute priority’



According to HandofArsenal, Arsenal have been handed a boost in signing Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering the left wing department, and they have identified Rodrygo as the primary target.

The Brazil international is also on the radar of many Saudi clubs, but intermediaries have been informed that his preference is to move to the Premier League this summer.

The 24-year-old has Arsenal as ‘his absolute priority’ if a deal can be reached with Real Madrid.

Possible deal

The Gunners are yearning for a marquee option on the left side of the attack. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have shared the duties in the role, but neither of them have been consistent. Rodrygo would be a fantastic solution for Arsenal, judging by his recent track record.

Rodrygo has amassed 25 goal contributions this campaign for Los Blancos. Out of that tally, 12 goal involvements have come from as many games on the left wing. The Brazilian likes to operate from the left flank, but has not done so regularly at Madrid due to Vinicius’ presence.

At Arsenal, he could make the position his own under manager Mikel Arteta. The forward has given the green light for the transfer and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners make a formal bid. It could depend on one of Martinelli or Trossard leaving the club to free up some funds.

Trossard has already turned 30 and could be the player to head for the exit door. Martinelli showed an upturn in form during the back end of last season. At 24, he has the prime years in front of him and Arsenal could consider him as a competitor for compatriot Rodrygo next term.

Madrid presently value Rodrygo in the region of £77 million. Arsenal could play the waiting game for the highly-rated winger to secure a potential discount.

Rodrygo, described as ‘very complete‘ by Mikel Merino in an interview with Marca, is likely to leave soon with manager Xabi Alonso having started him on the bench in the last four games at the Club World Cup.