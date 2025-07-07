Arsenal set to open talks for Chelsea forward Noni Madueke with personal terms in place

Arsenal have already secured three signings ahead of next season as Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi have all officially joined the club. The most exciting part of their transfer window is yet to come, however, as Mikel Arteta plots a number of offensive signings with Rodrygo Goes and Viktor Gyokeres among those heavily linked with the Gunners.

Caught Offside (citing Fabrizio Romano) has reported that Arsenal will soon open talks with Chelsea to sign Noni Madueke as well. The Blues have slapped the 23-year-old with a £50 million price tag ahead of their rivals’ imminent approach with last season’s Premier League runner-ups already agreeing to personal terms with the player.

Madueke scored 11 goals and provided five assists for Chelsea in 2024/25 and was one of their most crucial players in the offensive third but with investments in several newer names this summer, it remains to be seen how often he will play under Enzo Maresca if at all he stays at the club. As far as Arsenal are concerned, the Englishman’s versatility will have attracted them most.

Madueke will boost Arteta’s options in attack

Noni Madueke might imminently join Arsenal after giving them his green light to get a deal wrapped up with Chelsea. It remains to be seen, however, what kind of a role he plays in the team, more so if the Gunners continue to be relentless in the transfer window and also end up snapping up on Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes, who would be the most ideal left winger for them.

With Bukayo Saka and potentially Rodrygo on either flank, Madueke might find himself on the bench at the Emirates Stadium more often than not although he will be a handy option for Mikel Arteta, especially amid concerns over Saka’s ability to stay fit for extended periods. In the cup competitions, the former PSV Eindhoven star is likely to get more regular game time.