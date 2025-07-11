Man Utd ‘considering’ signing Arsenal target Ollie Watkins

Manchester United are reportedly ‘considering’ signing Arsenal target and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, as per Caught Offside.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most consistent centre-forwards in the Premier League in recent years. After making 40 goal contributions in all competitions in the 2023/24 season, he netted 17 goals and registered 14 assists across all tournaments last term.

Having displayed eye-catching performances in recent years, he has placed himself on the radar of big Premier League clubs. Arsenal attempted to purchase him in the January window, but Unai Emery didn’t allow his departure in mid-season.

This summer, the Gunners have shifted focus to alternative options and are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres. Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig has been suggested as one of their primary targets as well.

Caught Offside state that Arsenal could still go for Watkins if they fail to purchase Gyokeres or Sesko. However, Man Utd have identified the 29-year-old as ‘top target’ to replace Rasmus Hojlund.

Ruben Amorim wants readymade Premier League stars to reinforce the squad, so they are ‘considering’ signing Watkins. They have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Moreover, United want Bryan Mbeumo to strengthen the right flank and have been locked in talks with Brentford to secure his service.

Watkins to Man Utd

Watkins still has three years left in his current contract, so he won’t come for cheap. Man Utd can’t afford to sign him unless they raise funds by selling Hojlund, who is on the chopping block, having displayed disappointing performances last term.

Moreover, Amorim is also willing to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia to generate funds to rebuild the squad.

Aston Villa reportedly want £60m for Watkins, and the Red Devils have been struggling to fund a deal to sign Mbeumo with Brentford demanding around £65m. So, they can’t afford to seal Watkins’s deal should Emery’s side stay firm on their valuation.

Watkins is a Premier League proven player and is close to turning 30, so he would be hoping to take the next step in his career now. He would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service.