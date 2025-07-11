Arsenal expected to approach Crystal Palace for Eze



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are poised to make a formal approach to sign Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze this summer.

The Gunners have had an impressive beginning to the ongoing transfer window, and they have already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. Noni Madueke is expected to join from Chelsea in the next few days.

Jacobs now claims that the Gunners are expected to ‘formally discuss’ the transfer of Eze with Palace soon. The playmaker is high on the club’s wishlist, and positive talks have already been held with his camp. Arsenal want Eze in addition to Madueke.

Top-class

The England international had his best-ever campaign with Palace last term. He registered an impressive tally of 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions at club level. The attacker helped the Eagles win their first major trophy after scoring the FA Cup final winner against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium.

Palace will be playing in the Conference League next season (as things stand), but Eze may want an upgrade and could have his sights on Champions League football. A move to Arsenal could be a tempting prospect for the 27-year-old, considering he was previously released by the club as a 13-year-old. He may want to prove his credentials.

Eze would be a top-class signing for the Gunners. He generates operates from the no.10 role, but can also play in central midfield or on the left wing. He possesses brilliant pace and dribbling skills and would provide a different dimension to the Gunners’ attack. With his versatility, he should secure regular minutes from the starting XI too.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can afford his services. Eze has a £68 million release clause in his contract that can be paid in three instalments of £20 million with a further £8 million in add-ons. Arsenal may seek to lower the valuation and it has been claimed that they could also include a player as a makeweight to lower the fee. The Gunners could step up their pursuit once they complete the signing of Madueke from London rivals Chelsea.