Arsenal have held talks with Eberechi Eze’s representatives



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have established contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze over a potential transfer.

The Gunners have been active during the early phase of the summer transfer window, and they have already agreed deals for midfield duo Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard as well as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The focus could now turn to bolstering the attack and Romano reports that the Gunners made contact with Eze’s camp on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side were informed about the conditions for a possible deal.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also remain keen on signing the England international.

Quality forward

Eze has made steady progress over the past five seasons at Palace. He had his best-ever campaign last term, registering 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 appearances. The 27-year-old scored the FA Cup final winner against Manchester City to secure a first major silverware for the south London outfit.

He now appears prepared for a bigger challenge in his career. Arsenal would be a tempting choice for the playmaker, considering he was previously released by the club as a 13-year-old. Eze could be motivated to prove his credentials on his homecoming. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal make a formal bid.

Eze featured exclusively as an attacking midfielder for the Eagles last campaign, but he may not play there at Arsenal due to the presence of talismanic captain Martin Odegaard. He may have to adapt operating from the left wing where he has been reasonably successful in his career with the Eagles.

We believe the Englishman may not be a priority target for the Gunners. The main focus could be on signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. If the Brazilian can’t be convinced to part ways with Los Blancos, Arsenal could move for Eze whose release clause worth £68 million can be paid in three instalments of £20m with £8m in add-ons.

Eze has already agreed on personal terms with the Gunners, as per Team News and Ticks on Patreon. A transfer could be fairly straightforward if Arsenal reach an agreement with Palace over the financial package for the versatile attacker.