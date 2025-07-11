Arsenal consider reactivating talks to sign Rodrygo



According to UOL, Arsenal are considering ‘reactivating’ talks to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have had an impressive transfer window thus far. They have already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. The club are also on the cusp of landing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The spending spree is expected to continue in the coming weeks, and UOL in Brazil claim that the Gunners are studying the possibility of ‘reactivating talks’ to sign Madrid’s Rodrygo.

The player’s representatives are planning to meet with Madrid to discuss his future. It is claimed that Los Blancos value him at £86 million and the price tag could increase with more add-ons.

Difficult deal

Arsenal have just secured a verbal agreement to sign Madueke from Chelsea. The England international has primary played as a right-sided winger, but he can operate from the left flank too. The Gunners have made a huge outlay of £52 million on the 23-year-old, and this could impact the Gunners’ pursuit of Rodrygo.

Rodrygo has been one of the standout performers for Madrid over the past few years. He prefers to play from the left wing but has generally operated on the right due to Vinicius’ presence. His future has now become uncertain with new manager Xabi Alonso placing him on the bench during the Club World Cup in the United States.

The Brazilian may want a new challenge and has a preference for the Premier League. Arsenal are reportedly his ‘absolute priority‘ if an agreement can be struck. Rodrygo would be a good upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, given his precise distribution and ability to convert chances with a better success rate.

However, a deal could be difficult to pull off. Arsenal have made a big investment Madueke and are also pushing to land Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres for a much higher fee. The Gunners also hold a strong interest in Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze, who can also play on the left wing aside from his regular no.10 role.

Unless there is a big-money exit, Arsenal may not pursue a deal for Rodrygo.