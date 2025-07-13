Chelsea interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea have made a number of offensive additions to their squad over the course of the summer and with just four weeks until the Premier League season gets underway, the Blues might look to revamp at the back too. A goalkeeper’s signing is expected to be their main priority in the upcoming weeks with Robert Sanchez failing to convince Enzo Maresca.

L’Equipe has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. The Italian international recently won the Champions League with the French giants but has not made good progress in contract negotiations, and with his existing deal expiring in less than 12 months, the Blues are looking to benefit.

Donnarumma’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £35 million although considering his age and fine qualities, it is safe to presume PSG’s asking price would be significantly higher in case the two parties decide to part ways this year. That said, Chelsea are unlikely to be presumed by the 26-year-old’s transfer fee given that he is one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Donnarumma a great fit for Chelsea

Gianluigi Donnarumma would be a solid signing for Chelsea even if they are not able to secure a bargain deal for him. The 26-year-old has an imposing personality in goal, which is exactly what the team needs behind a relatively inexperienced backline. He is able to keep his backline organised at all times and is a safe number one with and without the ball.

The former AC Milan star’s handling and positioning are very good. He also comes to collect crosses and being nearly two metres tall, he has a massive coverage of the goalpost as well. With the ball at his feet, he can play out short and long passes from the back even under pressure, a vital characteristic that Robert Sanchez has been guilty of lacking.

It will be interesting to see whether Donnarumma fancies a challenge in England from this summer after a short but successful stint with Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea would be a brilliant destination for the player considering the exciting team they are building and the Italian would be just as good an addition to the team as they look for a long-term solution in goal.