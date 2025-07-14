Arsenal agree deal to sign Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Valencia to sign Cristhian Mosquera, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners initially started the summer window quietly but have been one of the most active clubs in recent weeks. Having already purchased Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard, Mikel Arteta’s side are on the verge of sealing a deal to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Moreover, they have reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign Viktor Gyokeres and are expected to make the Swedish international’s arrival official before the end of this week.

Furthermore, Arsenal also want a new centre-back despite already having Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Jakub Kiwior. Moreover, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Riccardo Calafiori can provide cover in this position.

David Ornstein reported earlier that Arsenal have identified Mosquera as a key target to reinforce the defence and have been working on a deal with Valencia to seal the deal with the player having less than one year remaining in his current contract.

Mosquera to Arsenal

Now, Romano claims that Arteta’s side have reached a verbal agreement with Los Ches over this deal and are set to pay around £13m in fixed fee plus add-on, and the total package of the deal would be less than £17m. The player will undergo medical later this week to finalise the deal.

Mosquera is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. He is quick, strong and composed with possession. But he would initially be a backup option to Saliba.

Moreover, Arsenal also wants a new left winger and have been linked with Rodrygo Goes, Eberechi Eze, and Anthony Gordon. Additionally, agreeing on a new deal with Ethan Nwaneri is also very important, as he is one of the best young talents in the world, and Arsenal can’t afford to lose him with his existing deal set to expire next summer.

Arteta is getting backed in this transfer window properly, and now, it is his job to perform well on the field next season and guide the North London club to win big silverware.