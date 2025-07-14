Chelsea
John Obi Mikel asks Chelsea to sign a replacement for Robert Sanchez
Chelsea secured the Club World Cup in emphatic fashion on Sunday evening as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A brace from Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro’s third goal in two appearances for the club sealed a historic result for the Blues, who were deserved winners of the competition in the United States.
Apart from the goal-scorers, Robert Sanchez was especially fantastic as he made six saves. The goalkeeper made some very good stops from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, and was also awarded as the best goalkeeper at the tournament. However, Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel feels the club should continue its pursuit of a new number one as he was quoted saying (via DAZN).
“I still believe we do need a top, top goalkeeper. Robert Sanchez had a brilliant game today but going into the new season with the Champions League and the Premier League I think you still need another top goalkeeper that is going to come in and compete with him.”
Maresca set to decide on a new goalkeeper
Robert Sanchez was terrific in goal for much of the Club World Cup but it is also hard to look past his frailties from last season. As a matter of fact, Chelsea were keen on signing Mike Maignan before the competition and very recently, they have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is in the final year of his contract with the French outfit.
Ultimately, Enzo Maresca will have to decide whether or not he requires a new shot-stopper. The board will back him, as they have done with rebuilding the offensive department, but with Djordje Petrovic’s switch to Bournemouth also in its final stages, it is safe to believe the squad needs a capable enough back-up option in between the sticks at the very least.
