Chelsea ‘in talks’ to sign Ajax star Jorrel Hato ahead of Liverpool

Chelsea have stolen a march on Liverpool after holding initial talks over the possible transfer of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Hato’s emergence in the Eredivisie has been nothing short of remarkable, breaking into Ajax’s first team at the tender age of 16. Last season, the versatile defender was deployed across the backline under ex-manager Francesco Farioli, making 50 appearances while alternating between central defence and left-back.

His consistency and tactical intelligence were instrumental in Ajax securing a return to the Champions League.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, but it appears the Blues are set to trump their rivals, as Jacobs, writing on Talksport, claims that the FIFA Club World Cup winners have held initial talks with the Dutchman as they look to shore up their backline this summer.

With Ben Chilwell and Renato Veiga expected to seal exits away from Stamford Bridge as well as the lack of cover for Marc Cucurella, Hato, who can play in different positions, has now emerged on top of Chelsea’s summer targets to bolster Enzo Maresca’s left-back ranks, as per the report.

Chelsea to battle Liverpool to sign Hato

On the other hand, the report also adds that Liverpool are keen on adding a young left-sided defender within the age bracket of 18-22, and Hato’s profile has piqued the interest of the Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes.

The Netherlands international still has three years left on his contract at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Jacobs clarifies that there’s no release clause in his contract, and while Ajax are demanding £60m to sanction his departure, there’s a belief a deal closer to £40m could be done.

Chelsea started the season with Cucurella and Veiga as their left-back options, while Chilwell, who featured in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup, was eventually phased out of the squad.

With Veiga, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, attracting interest abroad, it is pertinent that the West London club secures a viable replacement, and Hato fits the bill.

While displacing Cucurella or Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez might prove challenging, a move to Chelsea appears more sensible, given that the Spanish full-back clocked over 4,000 minutes last season and will need to be rotated across competitions to mitigate fatigue and reduce the risk of injury.