Liverpool join Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Ollie Watkins

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, as per the Daily Mail.

The Reds want a new striker as a potential replacement for Darwin Núñez. Having struggled to break into Arne Slot’s starting eleven last term, the Uruguayan has been transfer-listed, and Napoli initially attempted to purchase him.

However, the Azzurri couldn’t match Liverpool’s asking price and have now cooled their interest in Núñez after securing a deal to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese. Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in the South American, so he could still leave over the coming days.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Liverpool are prioritising signing Alexander Isak to reinforce the No.9 position, but Newcastle United are desperate to keep hold of him.

Therefore, the Merseyside club have also lined up alternative options in case they eventually fail to buy the Swedish international and have identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike as a serious option.

Moreover, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is on their wishlist and are also interested in Watkins. Slot’s side have even held talks to learn about the details of signing the Englishman.

Battle

Apart from the Anfield club, Arsenal also hold an interest in Watkins as they tried to purchase him in the winter window. But they are closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres to reinforce the frontline, so they might not go for Watkins this summer.

Man Utd also want to reinforce the centre-forward position following Rasmus Hojlund’s poor performances last term and have been linked with a plethora of names, with the Villa star being one of them.

Watkins is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. He has been the talismanic figure for the Villans in recent years, so they wouldn’t want to let him leave for cheap.

The 29-year-old is an experienced Premier League proven striker and possesses the qualities to showcase his goal-scoring prowess at the highest level consistently.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.