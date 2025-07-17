Arsenal
Liverpool join Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Ollie Watkins
Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, as per the Daily Mail.
The Reds want a new striker as a potential replacement for Darwin Núñez. Having struggled to break into Arne Slot’s starting eleven last term, the Uruguayan has been transfer-listed, and Napoli initially attempted to purchase him.
However, the Azzurri couldn’t match Liverpool’s asking price and have now cooled their interest in Núñez after securing a deal to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese. Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in the South American, so he could still leave over the coming days.
Now, the Daily Mail report that Liverpool are prioritising signing Alexander Isak to reinforce the No.9 position, but Newcastle United are desperate to keep hold of him.
Therefore, the Merseyside club have also lined up alternative options in case they eventually fail to buy the Swedish international and have identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike as a serious option.
Moreover, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is on their wishlist and are also interested in Watkins. Slot’s side have even held talks to learn about the details of signing the Englishman.
Battle
Apart from the Anfield club, Arsenal also hold an interest in Watkins as they tried to purchase him in the winter window. But they are closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres to reinforce the frontline, so they might not go for Watkins this summer.
Man Utd also want to reinforce the centre-forward position following Rasmus Hojlund’s poor performances last term and have been linked with a plethora of names, with the Villa star being one of them.
Watkins is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. He has been the talismanic figure for the Villans in recent years, so they wouldn’t want to let him leave for cheap.
The 29-year-old is an experienced Premier League proven striker and possesses the qualities to showcase his goal-scoring prowess at the highest level consistently.
Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 3 seconds ago
Liverpool join Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Ollie Watkins
Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Aston...
-
Premier League/ 15 mins ago
Everton plot swoop to sign Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer, as...
-
Arsenal/ 35 mins ago
Liverpool keen on trumping Arsenal to sign Rodrygo
Liverpool ‘will do everything’ in their power to trump Arsenal in the race to...
-
Premier League/ 50 mins ago
Everton ‘seriously considering’ signing Samuel Lino
Everton are ‘seriously considering’ signing Atletico Madrid forward Samuel Lino, as per Spanish outlet...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Manchester United keen on signing Olympique Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer
Manchester United will soon look to sign a midfielder this summer as they seek...