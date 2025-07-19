Tottenham & Arsenal open talks to sign Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per Caught Offside.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, the Lilywhites have purchased Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United to bolster the frontline.

Moreover, the Danish boss wants a new No.10, and Morgan Gibbs-White was his priority target. Spurs even thought they had managed to secure the Englishman’s service by triggering his release clause.

However, Nottingham Forest have accused the North London club of an illegal approach and have threatened legal action against Frank’s side. Therefore, the deal is in jeopardy, and the 25-year-old has been continuing pre-season training under Nuno Espirito Santo’s supervision.

So, after realising purchasing Gibbs-White would be difficult, it appears Tottenham have started exploring alternative options.

Caught Offside state that Tottenham are interested in Simons and have already begun talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move, with the Dutchman keen on moving to the Premier League.

Battle

After initially joining on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain a couple of years ago, Simons signed for Leipzig permanently last winter and agreed on a contract until 2027. Now, the German side are ready to let him leave for a fee of around £52m[€60m].

Apart from Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are also in this race and have held talks with the player’s agent. However, there are some concerns about the player’s attitude and professionalism, which might be the reason clubs might not want to sign him by matching Leipzig’s asking price.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City were also interested in him previously, but they have reinforced the CAM position this summer. So, they are unlikely to make a move for Simons.

The Netherlands international is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He has showcased his productivity in recent years and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

Martin Odegaard is the only No.10 Arsenal currently has, but he failed to step up on the big stage last term. On the other hand, Ethan Nwaneri is another option, but he is still very young and needs time to develop.