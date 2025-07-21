Chelsea favourites over Arsenal and Liverpool in race for Xavi Simons

Chelsea have already signed three new forwards this summer but are looking for another player, preferably with the versatility to play on the right wing and as the attacking midfielder.

They had been keen on Eberechi Eze and also held talks with the Crystal Palace star’s representatives, before turning their attention to a new target.

Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea now want to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig over Eze, and are leading the race ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool for the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Simons has a £67 million price tag and in spite of the widespread interest in his services, he is thought to be inclined towards joining the Blues, as per the source.

Simons a brilliant signing for Chelsea

If Chelsea could beat Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature, Simons would be a superb signing for the Blues and very possibly the missing piece in Enzo Maresca’s attacking trident.

He is right-footed but plays very effectively on the right wing, or can alternatively be used as the number 10 while Cole Palmer can be deployed higher up the pitch on the flanks, therefore maximising his output in the final third.

The Netherlands international has exceptional playmaking skills and can dribble between the lines very well. His ability to break the lines will be vital for Chelsea, especially now that they have an efficient as well as fast attack.

Simons also makes late runs into the box to latch onto crosses, thus contributing to 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season.

Chelsea will not mind spending £67 million on the 22-year-old, who also aligns perfectly with their sporting project given his age.

The Blues will be able to offer him a handsome wage as well, and that, coupled with a lengthy contract should put them in the driving seat to secure Simons’ signing sooner rather than later, ideally in time for matchday one of the Premier League.