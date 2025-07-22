Liverpool hold talks to beat Arsenal to sign Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have reportedly held talks to hijack Arsenal’s deal to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having struggled to find regular game time at Los Blancos, the Brazilian’s future has been a subject of attention in this window, and the Gunners were previously suggested as his potential destination.

However, it has recently been reported that after purchasing Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke for big money, and Viktor Gyokeres is also set to join, Arsenal are unlikely to be able to afford him.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, is ‘very keen’ on purchasing Rodrygo and has already held talks with the player’s representatives to enquire about the details of signing him.

The Reds have been on a hijack spree in this transfer window as they initially snared Florian Wirtz away under the nose of Bayern Munich. Manchester City were also interested in him but eventually opted not to buy him.

On the other hand, Hugo Ekitike is close to becoming the new striker of Arne Slot, but Newcastle United initially attempted to buy him, while Manchester United were also eyeing a move for him.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

If Ekitike eventually joins, the Merseyside club’s spending will reach up to £270m in this window, but they are expected to recoup some fee by selling Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz, with Federico Chiesa also expected to leave.

Bayern Munich are keen on signing the Colombian and have already seen their bid worth around £58m rejected by the Reds. Now, they are likely to return with an improved bid. So, Liverpool want a new left winger if Diaz and Chiesa eventually leave.

Real Madrid reportedly want around £78m to sell Rodrygo, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. The South is a left winger by trait, but is also comfortable on the opposite side and centrally, so he would be an ideal potential replacement for Diaz.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club decide to buy Rodrygo should he eventually leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu before the end of this window.