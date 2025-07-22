‘Here we go’ – Arsenal agree deal to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Sporting CP prolific centre-forward Viktor Gyökeres this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old was arguably the most clinical forward in Europe last season, netting a staggering 54 goals and providing 13 assists in 52 appearances to propel the Verde e Brancos to their 21st Primeira Liga crown.

Such a prolific return of goals was always bound to spark significant interest — and it now appears Arsenal have won the race to secure his signature.

The Gunners had initially set their sights on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, but with negotiations stalling over a suitable transfer fee, their attention shifted to Gyökeres.

Talks with the Sporting striker also hit a brief impasse over add-ons, but the player’s desire to join Arsenal is believed to have been a decisive factor in securing the deal.

Now, according to Romano, Arsenal have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Sporting over the transfer of Gyökeres to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the Portuguese champions have accepted the North London club’s latest bid, reportedly £55m plus £8.5m in add-ons, including compensation for the agent.

Gyökeres is now set to put pen to paper on a contract until 2030 after giving his priority to join Arsenal, according to the report.

🚨❤️🤍 BREAKING: Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved. Sporting accept last bid from Arsenal for €63.5m plus €10m, agent will reduce his commission. Gyökeres will sign five year deal at #AFC. He ONLY wanted Arsenal. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qAmrTn7Eax — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2025

Prolific forward

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed the news and says Gyokeres has been given permission to undergo his medical within the next 24 hours.

Several factors have contributed to Arsenal’s inability to clinch the Premier League title over the past three seasons, during which they’ve finished as runners-up.

While lack of squad depth and, at times, questionable squad planning have been cited, none have proven as decisive as the absence of a reliable focal point to lead the line.

Mikel Arteta has relied mainly on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the centre-forward role. Though both have had their moments, neither possesses the ruthless edge in front of goal required to convert chances consistently.

With Gyökeres now on the verge of joining, the Gunners finally appear to have found a solution. The Swedish striker is expected to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in spearheading his side’s title charge next season.