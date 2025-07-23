Liverpool ‘expected’ to move to sign Lyon’s Malick Fofana

Liverpool are reportedly ‘expected’ to move to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Malick Fofana, as per Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager last summer, Arne Slot managed to help his side win the Premier League title last term despite not making many new signings in the last two transfer windows.

However, the club’s hierarchy have given him money this summer, and he has purchased Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Moreover, Hugo Ekitike is close to joining. When the Frenchman’s move becomes official, the Merseyside club’s spending will reach around £270m.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could now focus on outgoings with Darwin Núñez likely to leave. Furthermore, Luis Diaz is the primary target of Bayern Munich, and they are pushing to buy him with the player ready to join the German giants.

Federico Chiesa is also set to leave just after a year, having struggled to find regular first-team football under Slot last term. It has been suggested that he is willing to return to Italy.

Now, on X, Tavolieri says that Liverpool have identified Fofana as a key target to replace Chiesa as their scouting department highly rate the Belgian. So, Slot’s side are ‘expected’ to move for him after the Italian’s departure.

Fofana to Liverpool

Tavolieri wrote:

“Liverpool FC remains on standby for Malick Fofana. As soon as Federico Chiesa’s departure to Serie A is finalized, the Reds are expected to move for the Belgian, who is highly rated by the scouting department.”

The 20-year-old is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028 at Groupama Stadium. So, they are unlikely to let him leave for cheap this summer.

Les Gones were initially handed the punishment of relegation, having been found guilty of financial mismanagement. However, the punishment has been revoked, but they might have to let players leave to balance the books and previously cashed-in on Rayan Chekri earlier this summer.

Fofana is a technically gifted left winger and possesses high potential, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, he needs to play regularly to reach his full potential, but Liverpool already have Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, so it would be hard to break into Slot’s line-up if he were to move to Anfield this summer.