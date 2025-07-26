Eberechi Eze has told friends he is going to Arsenal



According to TBR Football, Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze has told his friends that he is going to Arsenal during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Gunners have had a phenomenal summer thus far. They have already confirmed the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Christian Mosquera.

The Gunners are also expected to announce the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres after weeks of speculation. There could be one more signing made before the transfer deadline in September.

TBR Football claim that Eze has told his close friends that he is going to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have maintained contact with the player and there is a ‘very good’ chance that he could join the club.

Palace are reluctant to lose Marc Guehi and Eze in the same window, and only one of them may depart.

Top-class

Eze has developed into one of the best playmakers in the Premier League. He had a top campaign with the Eagles last season, registering 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. The 27-year-old netted the winning goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, which secured Palace’s first major trophy.

The Englishman has already become an all-time great at the south London outfit and could be prepared for a bigger challenge in his career. The prospect of returning to Arsenal could be hard to refuse. Eze was a boyhood Gunners fan and may want to redeem himself after he was released from their academy at just 13.

Eze is primarily an attacking midfielder, but he can also play as a central midfielder or on the left wing. This could be one of the prime reasons behind the Gunners’ pursuit. The attacker has a slight preference for the left flank and should fancy his chances of starting ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Eze’s directness and superb dribbling skills would provide an upgrade. He can not only score goals but can create big chances with his clever movement. He could offer something different to captain Martin Odegaard, who has a right wing bias and likes to link up with Bukayo Saka. Eze would provide another defensive headache for the opposition.

The playmaker has a £60 million release clause in his contract which could rise to £8m with bonuses. Arsenal may seek to negotiate a lower fee for his services. The Gunners may need to be quick as Palace could be reluctant to sell Eze if Guehi were to depart first.