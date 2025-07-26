[Photos] Viktor Gyokeres all smiles as he poses in Arsenal kit after completing £55m move

Arsenal have announced the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

The striker has joined the Gunners for an initial £55.5m with a further £8.7m potentially due in performance-based add-ons.

Gyokeres has reportedly penned a five-year contract and will wear the famous No.14 shirt previously worn by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

It brings to a close a long-running saga as Sporting Lisbon have proven to be tough negotiators, but Mikel Arteta finally has a reliable striker who should prove that all-important clinical edge in the final third.

That is something that has been lacking in recent seasons after Arsenal finished third in the Premier League for the past three campaigns.

A lack of killer instinct in the box has been cited as one of the main reasons by the Gunners have failed to get over the line and win the title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal had been strongly linked with Benjamin Sesko over the past 12 months but the focus switched to Gyokeres this summer and sporting director Andre Berta has been negotiating hard with Sporting to get a deal agreed.

A breakthrough was finally found last week and the 27-year-old was given permission to travel to London to undergo his medical and finalise his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Those formalities have now been completed and Arsenal announced on their website on Saturday evening that Gyokeres has now completed his move to the club on a long-term contract.

Delighted

After sealing the move, Gyokeres told the clubs website that he can’t wait to don the Arsenal kit and be part of the club. The striker believed he has improved since his last spell in England [at Brighton and Coventry] and is ready to prove himself at the highest level.

“I always want to score,” he said. “To be a part of this club and to score in this kit and with this badge in front of all the supporters, I can’t wait. It will be an amazing feeling. “I started here [in England], it feels like a long time ago. I think I’ve improved a lot since then. Now I want to prove myself for real and perform together with the team. “It’s a big honour to play for your country, and then to score goals for them is amazing. When I played at Sporting, I scored a few goals in the Champions League so I feel that I can be on that level as well. Now to come here to a club on Arsenal’s level, I think it’s going to help me perform even better with all the amazing players in this team. I’m really excited to get going.”

Gyokeres scored an incredible 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 games in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon last season so he is one of the most deadly strikers in Europe.

He should certainly provide Arsenal with a real threat in the box and fans will be praying he’s the missing piece in Arteta’s puzzle to finally bring big trophies back to the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres is now expected to fly to Singapore to link-up with his new team mates on their pre-season tour and he could make his non-competitive debut against Tottenham next week.