Chelsea join race in signing PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The Italian has arguably been Europe’s best goalkeeper in the recently concluded campaign. He was instrumental to PSG’s clean sweep of domestic and European titles, making instinctive match-winning and point-saving saves.

However, Donnarumma’s contract is running down and he’s no closer to agreeing an extension with PSG casting serious doubt over his long-term future.

The French champions recently completed the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille, further fuelling speculation that Donnarumma could be shipped out this summer, with several clubs now showing interest.

According to Tavolieri, Chelsea have expressed interest in signing the Italian international shot-stopper this summer.

PSG have scheduled a meeting with the 26-year-old to decide on his future at the Parc des Princes, with the French club open to offers from clubs abroad.

Chelsea have now emerged as the ‘most interested’ in signing the 6 ft 4 in goalkeeper but face competition from Turkish league champions Galatasaray, who have also joined the race to acquire the Italian goalkeeper.

While there’s a belief the French champions could consider offers around his £32m Transfermarkt valuation, concerns are raised about whether Chelsea can match his £212k-per-week salary, as the Italian would likely consider salary proposals before choosing his next club.

Shotstopper

While Chelsea have made attacking reinforcements, many fans still hope to see the club bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Robert Sánchez.

The Blues came close to securing the services of AC Milan’s Mike Maignan in June, having held talks before the Club World Cup—but pulled out due to Milan’s hefty valuation.

Now, Donnarumma has emerged as a potential solution to Chelsea’s long-standing goalkeeping concerns. Sánchez’s inconsistent displays have left fans unconvinced, even though he earned praise for his strong finish to last season and his standout performance in the Club World Cup final against PSG.

Donnarumma’s availability could present Chelsea with a top-tier upgrade, but his wages remain a significant stumbling block, and it’s uncertain whether he would agree to a pay cut.

Despite Sánchez’s recent upturn in form, if a chance arises to bring in a world-class option like the Italian, Chelsea must do everything possible to capitalise, as it would make a bold statement of intent towards their rebuild and ambition.