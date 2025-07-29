Arsenal leading Man Utd in race to sign Eberechi Eze



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze this summer.

The Gunners have had a fascinating transfer window, and have already made six signings including Viktor Gyokeres, who arrived from Sporting Lisbon last week after an extended transfer saga.

The London heavyweights are on the lookout for a new playmaker to complete their transfer business and it is known that they are keen on landing Eze, who has a £68 million release clause in his Palace contract.

Caught Offside now claim that Arsenal have taken the lead in the pursuit of the England international. They are front-runners ahead of Man Utd to sign the versatile attacker in the coming weeks.

Top class

Eze had a fantastic 2024/25 campaign with the Eagles. He notched up 14 goals and 11 assists and also scored a memorable winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium.

Palace will be playing in either the Europa League or Conference League next season based on their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but Eze could be tempted to upgrade to the next level this summer.

At Arsenal, he is guaranteed Champions League football next season and could also establish himself as a regular starter on the left wing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard. One of them could be sold.

Eze primarily played as an attacking midfielder in the last campaign for Palace, but he has also made plenty of appearances on the left wing in his career. The 27-year-old has a left-side bias and prefers to cut inside to create chances and score goals.

Aside from goal involvements, Eze likes to take on defenders with his directness in playing style. He averaged two take-ons per outing last season and would be a good upgrade on the left flank where Arsenal have had a weakness.

Arsenal are unlikely to trigger his £68m release clause, having already spent almost £200m on new purchases. The focus could be on negotiating a slightly lesser fee and a long-term payment plan to stay within the Profit and Sustainability Rules.