‘Done deal’ – RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons ‘will sign for Chelsea’

Chelsea have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig to sign versatile forward Xavi Simons this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

The Blues sold Noni Madueke to their north London rivals Arsenal and are now a player short in attack. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is a left-winger, was already signed from Borussia Dortmund, but he’s viewed as Jadon Sancho’s replacement.

They now need another wide option to bolster their attack, and Simons is a perfect fit, as he not only offers a threat from wide areas but can also seamlessly slot into attacking midfield roles to play in Enzo Maresca’s favoured double 10 role alongside Cole Palmer.

It appears the West London outfit have landed the Dutchman, as transfer expert Nicolo Schira claims that Simons’ transfer to Chelsea is now a ‘done deal.’

Schira has now confirmed that the Netherlands international ‘will sign for Chelsea’ on a permanent transfer from Leipzig this summer.

The Italian journalist adds that Simons will put pen to paper on a seven-year contract with an option of another year after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League side.

‘Done deal’

Chelsea have once again embarked on a whirlwind summer of spending, with the club’s hierarchy determined to build on the strides taken under Enzo Maresca last season.

Reinforcements in attack have been a clear priority, with four new forwards already secured and further additions still expected.

Following the arrivals of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Bynoe-Gittens, and Estevao Willian, the Blues have now turned their attention to Leipzig’s Simons, who is on the verge of joining the Blues.

For Maresca, this may represent the early signs of a subtle change in Chelsea’s recruitment strategy—one shaped by the impact of success, with the club now targeting highly-rated young talents who are closer to being first-team ready, rather than long-term projects.

Last season, Maresca may have felt constrained in the attacking midfield role behind the striker, with Joao Felix and Nkunku both disappointing, and Enzo Fernandez more suited to a box-to-box role. However, a player like Simons could inject a fresh dynamic into Chelsea’s forward line.

Reports from Germany indicate that Leipzig are expecting a £60m total package, so it’ll be interesting to see if Chelsea have been able to agree on a favourable price to complete the deal, like they did for the transfer of Jorrel Hato from Ajax.